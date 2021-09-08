Happening in NWA – Free Outdoor Movie, North Forest Lights Return, Welcoming Week NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper.

Happening tonight, Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville is hosting an outdoor movie night. This is your chance to watch a film on the big screen in the open air. Barbecue and drinks are available for purchase. The featured film tonight is crowd favorite “Hot Rod” starring Andy Samberg. You are encouraged to arrive early and claim your spot. It’s free to attend. The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m.

A interactive favorite is back at Crystal Bridges, the North Forest Lights! From now until January, guests can enjoy a nighttime walk through the woods and experience nature-inspired lighting elements and soundscapes. Watch and listen to symphony of light and sound as each encounter translates nature’s secret music and hidden communication. Tickets are available starting at $22 for adults. Kids 6 and under are free.

There’s still time for you to participate in Welcoming Week NWA. What is Welcoming Week? It brings together NWA Leadership Pledge supporters and the broader community to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places. There are plenty of online and in person events starting Friday, lasting through Sunday, September 19 including events form Crystal Bridges, Fayetteville Public Library and the Bentonville Film Foundation.