Happening in NWA: Funding Efforts Tripled, NYE Celebrations, & an Award Deadline

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on New Year’s Eve as well as a look at a cocktail competition happening this weekend. Happening in NWA is sponsored by 7 Up.

Check this out Northwest Arkansas. To end the year strong, Lee and Linda Scoot are offering matching funds when you contribute to the Amazeum’s Curiosity Fund, meaning every gift you give will be tripled through December 31. Between March and July, the Amazeum was unable to fulfill our mission to make lasting memories when they closed to support efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. There’s now moment like right now to give in support of this great Northwest Arkansas amenity. We will put a link on our website.

The Fayetteville Film Fest Micheaux Award and BIPOC Film Lab are designed to support and encourage creation and authorship of Arkansas-based projects from Black, Indigenous and filmmakers of color. A little history, the award is named in honor of Oscar Micheaux, a founding father of American Black cinema. The deadline for the 2020 Winter Cycle is December 31st at midnight. What better way to say goodbye to 2020 than to dive into a new creative project for 2021! We’ve got all the submission details on our website. https://www.fayettevillefilmfest.org/micheaux-award-application

It might look a little different this year, but there are plenty of places you can join in the New Year’s Eve festivities, including your own home. However, if you do feel safe venturing out, Bentonville Taproom (located just off the downtown square) will have live music from the duo Dirty Flannel Shirt. They will start playing music at 7:00 p.m.