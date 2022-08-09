Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

NWA GIRL GANG BARRE

NWA Girl Gang is partnering with Full Out Barre to offer a free night of networking and an optional beginner barre class.

Everyone 18 and up is welcome. The event is happening this Thursday with networking beginning at 7 p.m. and the class starting at 7:45 p.m. Full Out Barre is located on J Street in Bentonville.

Registration for the event is open now.

WAC SINGLE TICKETS ON SALE

Single tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 season at Walton Arts Center.

The season, which runs from August 2022 through June 2023, features more than 60 shows including the Cate Brothers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, David Sedaris and Winnie the Pooh.

As well as single tickets, you can still get subscription packages to things like the Broadway series, Starlight Jazz Club, and West Street Live. Single tickets and subscription packages can be purchased in person at the WAC box office, by calling them, or by visiting the website.

FREE MOVIE NIGHT – ARVEST BALLPARK

Springdale Parks and Recreation is wrapping up the summer by showing a classic movie at Arvest Ballpark.

On Friday, they are showing Field of Dreams. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be free popcorn and snow cones. Seating is available in the main concourse bowl.

The best part… it’s free to attend and that makes it a grand slam! https://www.facebook.com/events/2286862841488752/

SHOUTOUTS! AR CO-ED ROLLER DERBY & SINGLE PARENT SCHOLARSHIP FUND

We have a few shoutouts we want to give.

First up, is the Arkansas Coed Roller Derby. The team recently competed at nationals in Texas. 10 teams from across the country took to the rink to skate it out.

According to a press release the team’s goal entering the championships was not to just gain experience but to get into the top 5, and put NWA on the map for co-ed roller derby.

The team was able to rallie together and they did place 5th in the championship. That means our local NWA team is ranked 5th in the U.S. A big congrats to the team. You can see the team in action on August 28th at Starlight Skatium for their next home game.

Also over the weekend, the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA hosted a back-to-school supply drive-through event for their Fall 2022 recipients.

Parents were able to pick school supplies and mini stipends to assist with back-to-school supplies for the upcoming school year, along with other giveaways and ice cream from sponsors and donors.

If you’re a single parent and want to continue your education applications for the Spring 2023 semester will open on Aug. 15.