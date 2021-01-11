Happening in NWA: Grant Funding for Murals and a 21 Day Reset for the New Year

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including a workshop to improve yourself in 2021 and how artists have an incentive to create murals in Downtown Springdale.

The group Building Community Through Love is presenting their first workshop as part of their twenty-one day reset for 2021. This initiative is helping you to put your best foot forward in the new year. The workshop on Monday, January 11 will focus on creating a personal master plan. It’s free for anyone to attend this zoom workshop at 6:00 p.m.

Here’s something happening at the Pea Ridge Community Library for kids in Pre-K through 5th grade. They are hosting a video tutorial for “DIY Bird Feeders.” The tutorial will go on Facebook and YouTube on Monday, January 11 at 5:00 p.m. They do have limited bird feeder kits available at the library. Phone ahead to check availability and to schedule a time to pick yours up. The tutorial is free and open to all.

The Downtown Springdale Alliance is providing an incentive program to create murals on buildings and walls in downtown Springdale. The program is intended to improve the downtown’s aesthetics and engage local artists by enhancing building facades. This is a one to one grant matching program. Downtown Springdale Executive Director says that they are “excited to provide this opportunity to our local artists and to connect them with our downtown Springdale property owners.” Deadline to submit is Friday, January 15.

Here’s a feel good story from the River Valley. Some 6th graders at Fort Smith Public Schools are showing off some new shoes… all thanks to their teacher. Paige Turney used an online platform to raise money and provide her entire class with new tennis shoes. She chose a shoe for each of her 18 students based on what she’s learned about their personality and preferences. The total donation was about $1,500 in value.