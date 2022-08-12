Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

GRAVETTE DAY

The 129th Gravette Day festival will take place on Saturday. Most of the event takes place at Kindley Park. You can celebrate the founding of Gravette with a parade, pageants, a car show, games, food trucks, vendors, and more. The day begins with the pancake breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m. and then the 5k is at 8 a.m.

ELKFEST

Also happening on Saturday, it’s the second annual Elkfest in Elkins, a community event that supports numerous organizations.

The events take place in various locations in Elkins including the Elkins Community Center, Bunch Park, Elkins Public Library, and Elkins Senior Wellness and Activity Center. Events include a car show, silent auction, vendor fair, dog show, local food, demonstrations and performances, health fair, adoption event, and other charity efforts.

A complete list of locations, events, and charity opportunities can be found online.

BAANG. AND THE GANG

Happening on Friday, August 12, local hip-hop artist BAANG. will be holding the 4th Annual “Bang and the Gang” event.

This event started after BAANG. had been rejected by several venue owners so he had the first event in a friend’s backyard. Now, he’s having no problems finding a venue. This year’s event is happening at Hail Fellow Well Met in Springdale at 6 p.m. There will be food, drinks, games, and of course, live music.

The event is free and open to the public.

MOANA’S ISLAND EXPERIENCE

A reminder that Shared Beginnings is hosting their fundraiser where you can meet Moana!

We had the organization on the show last week and they told us that at the event you’ll be able to meet and get pictures with Moana, Pua and Hei Hei. Plus, you can make your own Heart of Te Fiti!

There will be door prizes, inflatables, food, and more. The event happens at the Shared Beginnings office in Fayetteville tomorrow from 2-6 p.m.

CHIX WITH STIX POLO MATCH

Then on Sunday, you can see female players from the NWA Polo Club compete in the US Polo Association Arena Challenge. Proceeds from the “Chix with Stix” event will benefit Horses for Healing, a local nonprofit that provides equine-assisted therapies for children with disabilities.

You can bring your own picnic or brunch. The event is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. Kids under 12 get in free.