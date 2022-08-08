Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

AMERICA NINJA WARRIOR WATCH PARTY

Happening tonight, it’s a Dyer Situation on American Ninja Warrior as local teen Owen Dyer will be making his semi-finals run on the show. There’s a watch party happening at Flip Side Ninja Park from 7-9 p.m.

Owen will be on-hand for a Q&A plus there will be snacks and drinks with the show projected on the big screen.

TASE OF SUMMER NETWORKING HAPPY HOUR

Happening tomorrow, Startup Junkie is celebrating summer, startups, and small businesses with a special networking happy hour.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, working in the local business community, or would just like to network, you’re invited to drop in for free drinks and fruit pops at First National Bank of NWA on Steele Boulevard. Registration is open now.

GROUNDWAVES

A reminder for our local hip-hop artists looking to brush up on their performance skills. The Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange has brought back “Groundwaves.”

It’s an open mic and mentorship program with a goal to help people discover, develop and celebrate the hip-hop genre. West Coast Rapper “Murs” will be providing feedback and support during each open mic night.

The monthly event will happen tomorrow at 214 in Downtown Springdale starting at 5 p.m. Monthly sessions continue through October.

FASHION WEEK MODEL CALL

Interform and Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week have put the call out for models to be featured for Fall Fashion Week.

Model auditions will take place on Aug. 28, with the time and location to be announced soon. Until then, save the date, practice your walk and perfect your poses.

To date, NWA Fashion week has invested 24,000 into our community.

SUCCESS AT BACK-TO-SCHOOL EVENT

Shoutout to everyone who helped with the Back to School event at the Yvonne Richardson Center. Art Ventures, My-T-By-Design and several other community organizations were on hand to make sure that kids are ready to begin the new school year.