Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

RAZORBACK MEET & GREET

Alumni Hall will be hosting an event Tuesday to celebrate the incredible season of the Arkansas Razorback baseball team.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Alumni Hall in Fayetteville where Arkansas Razorback fans can meet players Connor Noland, Jaxon Wiggins, Will McEntire and get autographs, and photos, and congratulate them on an incredible season.

The event is free to attend. Alumni Hall will have player shirts for Jaxon Wiggins and Connor Noland, Arkansas baseballs, wall art, and other baseball items for sale.

WE THE PEOPLE AT CRYSTAL BRIDGES

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is giving you the opportunity to celebrate and learn about America’s birth.

You can now go see several pieces of American history displayed at the museum. The exhibit is called “We the People”: The Radical Notion of Democracy. It will feature one of the original prints of the U.S. Constitution of which, there are 11 known in the world.

Original prints of other documents like the Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation and the proposed Bill of Rights are also on display. You can go check it out now through January 2

OCEAN MAGIC WITH TOMMY TERRIFIC

Happening Wednesday in Rogers, you can join Tommy Terrific and dive into a magical adventure under the sea!

You and your family can experience magic tricks involving ocean wildlife and ecosystems. From seashells and fishing boats to pelicans and an octopus, Tommy Terrific has a fun, wild, and interactive show kids of all ages will enjoy.

This event takes place Wednesday at the Rogers Public Library at 10 a.m. The show is free to attend, but registration is required.

FIRST THURSDAY

July’s First Thursday on the Fayetteville Square will include food trucks, free yoga, a kids zone, art galleries and more, including live music by Abby Howard, Ley Lines, and Ashtyn Barbaree.

From the main stage, you’ll also hear from Mount Sequoyah about all the programs they have going on. Be aware that First Thursdays have new hours this season- the event now lasts from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and takes place in and around the Fayetteville Square.

WOMEN OF OZ SUNSET SUMMIT

Looking ahead to the Fall, you’re encouraged to get your tickets early as the Women of Oz will be presenting the Sunset Summit in September.

The event will take place on September 16 and 17 and features an all-star line-up of coaches. The event kicks off with a reception on Friday and the event on Saturday features clinics, rides, and a concert from the two-time Grammy-nominated group “Japanese Breakfast.”

Tickets for the summit range from $250-$500 and takes place at the Momentary in Bentonville.