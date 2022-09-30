Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

HOGTOWN

If you’re headed to the Razorback game don’t forget about HogTown! HogTown is the pre-game destination for Razorback fans of all ages. It’s located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. There are several activation’s including food trucks, inflatable’s, and more. Plus, live music will be provided by Funk Factory! You can hear the band at HogTown starting at 10:30 a.m. and lasting all the way up until a half-hour before game time. If you want a double dose of funk factory, they’ll also be playing at George’s Majestic Lounge after the game!



RAZORBACK HOCKEY CLUB

The Razorback football team isn’t the only game in town this weekend. We’ve already talked about the baseball fall classic, but what about some hockey? The Razorback Hockey Club will take on Dallas Baptist University on their home ice at the Jones Center in Springdale. There’s a game tonight at seven p-m and on Saturday at three-fifteen. If you miss them this weekend, they do have a series back at home next weekend against the University of Missouri.

POTTERY ON THE PATIO

Here’s your reminder that the Creative Community Center in Fayetteville is having Pottery on the Patio tomorrow from four to seven p-m. Attendees will enjoy free art, live music, food trucks, and beverages for sale as well as Pottery wheel mini lessons, a sidewalk chalk mural space, button making, ice cream, and watercolor painting.

SPSF DRY PANTRY NEEDS

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund dry pantry is dangerously low and their calling for donations. With the cost of living on the rise, single moms and dads need your help more than ever. Take a look at your screen to see specific items you can donate. You can drop donations off at the organization’s office or you can mail them in.

FOOD HALL OF FAME NOMINATIONS

Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst announced that nominations for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, a program of Arkansas Heritage, will open tomorrow – October 1. Now in its seventh year, the program celebrates Arkansas’s unique culinary heritage. Nominations will be open at ArkFoodHOF.com from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, 2022, with categories that recognize culturally significant restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events that celebrate food heritage from every part of our state.

GORDON UPDATE

You meet him earlier this week, and now he’s a finalist. Rescue pup “Gordon” is one of the top three in the 2022 PEOPLE’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand. The winner of the 2022 World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest will be revealed on Oct. 12 and will win a custom photoshoot, a feature in PEOPLE Magazine and on People.com, a year’s supply of dog food and a $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of the winner’s choice. Public voting is now closed. The panel of judges will decide the winner.