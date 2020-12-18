Happening in NWA: Holiday Concerts, Christmas Movies, & Where to See a Parachuting Santa

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, December 18 – Sunday, December 20. Plenty of holiday related activities to keep you and your family busy!

Let’s start with a couple of bands who are performing at George’s Majestic Lounge on Friday, December 18. “The Odds” perform first 5:30 p.m. and then our friends from the band “Goose” take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Doors for both concerts open a half hour before the show. Tickets for “The Odds” start at $5 and the Goose Holiday Show is free!

Arkansas Public Theatre is wrapping up their holiday film series and This weekend you might want to leave the kids at home for their films. On Friday, December 18 they are screening “Krampus” at 7:00 p.m. Krampus is kind of the anti-Santa who brings destruction instead of joy. The film is rated PG-13. Saturday, December 19 at 7:00 p.m. they are showing a modern (well late 80’s) take on the Charles Dicken’s classic “A Christmas Carol” Bill Murray stars in “Scrooged.” That film is also rated PG-13. Tickets for each film are $10.

Santa Claus is dropping in to Drake Filed in Fayetteville on Saturday, December 19. That’s right – he’s literally dropping in! The big man will be parachuting down along with one of his elves. This will be a free event at the Air and Military Museum that includes throwing your Christmas wishes to Santa via paper airplane and a socially distance Santa photo with your family! The event takes place from noon to three p-m.

Speaking of Santa… kiddos looking to send off a final letter or wish-list to Santa will have a chance on Saturday, December 19. You and your family are invited for free cookies, hot cocoa, and to write letters to Santa at War Eagle Mill in Rogers. The Mill is magical during the Christmas season and this is a good time to check it out. The event start at 10:00 a.m.

If you’re looking to stay fit and active during the winter months, the Hogeye Marathon wants to help. They are offering a training program to get you in shape for this year’s marathon, half marathon and relay races. This group meets weekly on Saturday mornings at Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale at 9:00 a.m. Also of note, if the marathon is canceled in 2021, athletes will have the option to defer their race entry until the 2022 event.

Do you have a remarkable woman in your life? We want to hear about her! KNWA has started accepting nominations for our 2020 Woman of the Year Award. Nominations are open starting Monday, December 7 and lasting through Sunday, December 20.