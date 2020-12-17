Happening in NWA: How to Cook (Virtually) with a Chef & Where to Drive Through a Christmas Light Display

Check out what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7 Up including recognizing the recipients of artist funding and a virtual cooking class.

Good Day NWA offers some congratulations to the 20 artists that were recently selected for the 2020 Artist 360 program. These selected artists will receive cash awards, in addition to professional development support services. Northwest Arkansas, be on the look out for these artists’ contributions over the next few years.

“Ramo d’Olivo “in Bentonville is having a wine tasting event where you can sip and shop. They will be exploring unique wines from all over the world. They have limited availability and are having guests sign up for one-hour time slots starting at 3:00 p.m. The cost is $10 and it includes the wine tasting and some small bites.

If you’re looking to warm up with some live music tonight, check this out. Ashtyn Barbaree will be performing with some friends. Ashtyn B and the Christmas Trees will put their spin on some holiday classics at Rivercrest Orchard in Fayetteville. You can also expect to some fun, like a light display and maybe even a warm campfire. Ashtyn B and the Christmas Tree start performing at 6:00 p.m.

Primrose Retirement Community in Rogers is having a Christmas light show. Several businesses and groups have put up displays down what they are calling “Candy Cane Lane.” You can drive down Candy Cane Lane and vote on your favorite display, while enjoying some hot chocolate and Christmas cookies. The event is happening during two times slots. First from 2;00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and if you miss that one, you can catch it from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Chef Case Dighero is hosting what he is calling a safe, responsible and hilarious holiday virtual cooking show in partnership with Citiscapes magazine. He will be showing you the chef secrets and recipes for a winter cocktail, side dishes and beef short ribs. The dessert item he will be demonstrating is ruffled milk pie. This virtual event goes down 7:00 p.m. and the cost to attend is $25.

Sticking with the theme of food, The Holler in Bentonville is offering pre-made options for breakfast casseroles, plus mimosa and bloody mary mixes. These options will be perfect for your holiday celebrations. The deadline to order is Friday, December 18 in order to pickup your meal on December 22 or 23.