Happening in NWA – Ice Cube News; First Friday, Broadway Eyes Return; Last Time to Swim

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper.

In case you missed it, big news from JJ’s Live yesterday as they announced that Ice Cube will be performing at the venue this fall. According to a Facebook post made by the venue, Ice Cube will be there Friday, October 1. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 3 at 10:00 a.m. You can also RSVP for the event. The rapper, actor, and filmmaker’s lyrics on N.W.A’s 1988 album “Straight Outta Compton” contributed to gangsta rap’s widespread popularity, and his political rap solo albums of 1990 and 1991 were critically and commercially successful.

First Thursday returns to the Downtown Fayetteville Square! September’s theme is “Tight Knit but Spread Out.” As well as food trucks, music, and art vendors, the highlight of this event is sure to be “Crochet-it-ville” which aims to create a yarniverse of color, compassion and community. The event is scheduled to last form 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. tomorrow. The event will be observing several protocols to keep guests safe. We have the details on our website.

On September tenth, a staged version of the musical Come From Away will premiere on Apple TV+. The play tells the story of 38 airplanes that were headed to New York and then diverted to Newfoundland during the tragic events of September 11. Twelve actors portray the hundreds of actors that make up the passengers and the town that welcomed the travelers. You can whet your appetite for the show and then go see the play when it comes to Walton Arts Center at the end of October. The show is the first Broadway show back at Walton Arts Center since 2020. Tickets are on sale now for performances from October 26 – 31.

Parents, with Labor Day weekend happening, you might be looking for that last minute option for something to do. The City of Gravette is offering two dollar admission to both their pool and splash park on September fourth and fifth. The pool and splash park will be open Saturday from 11AM – 7PM and Sunday from 1PM – 5PM.