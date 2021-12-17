Happening in NWA Including Free & $10 Tickets to See “A Christmas Carol”

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Get ready to “break the ice” with the Community Cohesion Project’s first-ever holiday event on Friday, December 17 at the Momentary. You can sip, dance, and laugh the night away with the CCP. There will be entertainment and special guest Roderick Townsend will be there for the festivities. Roderick has an amazing story of overcoming adversity to become a Paralympic Track and Field athlete. The event begins at 7:00 p.m.

If you are looking for live music, one of Northwest Arkansas’ favorite bands is back at George’s Majestic Lounge. Boom Kinetic will take the stage on Friday, December 17 for their Annual Christmas Show. The doors open at 8:30 p.m. for their 9:00 p.m. show. You can expect a high-energy performance full of holiday classics.

There are only 10 performances left to see TheatreSquared’s “A Christmas Carol” at the Fayetteville Public Library, and T2 has done something special. Through the “Lights Up” access program, $10 seats are now available to any community member. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for constituents of a number of local community service organizations. Click here to take advantage of these free and reduced tickets to see the show. Performances run through December 26.

