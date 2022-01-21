Happening in NWA – International Film Festival Returns; Art of Fundraising Week; Salvation Army Seeks Donations

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

Homeless shelters in our area are in need of supplies during this spell of winter weather. The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas says both the emergency shelters in Bentonville and Fayetteville are taking donations of pillows, blankets and cold weather gear like coats and gloves. Volunteer Coordinator Joey Jackson says the Salvation Army is partnering with local churches to make sure everyone in need has a place to go when the temperatures drop. The Salvation Army is also accepting monetary donations as well as new volunteers to help staff the emergency shelters.

The Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange or CACHE is calling 2022 the Year of Learning and is kicking it off with the Art of Fundraising Week, January 24 – 27. It’s the first program in the series, in which national and local fundraising experts will facilitate free, virtual workshops that focus on key techniques for small to midsize nonprofits with little to zero development and fundraising staff. Virtual workshop sessions begin on Monday, Jan. 24 and feature guest speakers from nonprofits like Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Walton Arts Center, and The Momentary.

The Fort Smith International Film Festival is back for its second year, and hopefully – in person! It’s set for August 26 and 27 at ‘Temple Live,’ and will continue its virtual option for people to watch anywhere. The festival features short and full-length films, animation, and music videos. There are ten categories including ones for high school and college students., people of color and indigenous filmmakers. Last year brought in nearly 400 submissions from 43 countries.