Happening in NWA: Join Virtual Events & Make Your Voice Heard as The Jones Center Plans Next Phase

Here are a few events happening throughout Northwest Arkansas including a 30 day fitness challenge and how you can participate in a week-long series of racial healing events.

Need a little structure or guidance to getting back on track with your food or fitness? Yoga Story can help as their 30 Day Challenge starts today. You can still join today and for the next 30 days. You will receive advice on goal setting and encouragement.

The Arkansas Peace & Justice Memorial Movement and the Arkansas Municipal League invite all Arkansans to participate in the 2021 National Day of Racial Healing. The event kicks off on Monday, January 18 and it last through Friday. Each day there are virtual events including films, guest speakers, Q & A’s, and workshops that you can participate in. This week-long series of events aims to share truth, deepen relationships, and build trust.

Here’s a virtual event happening Tuesday, January 19 presented by Main Street Eureka Springs. Make plans now to participate in the “Ozark Incubator Artist & Maker Happy Hour.” If you an artist or maker in Northwest Arkansas interested in growing your business, expanding, pivoting, networking with your peers, then this happy hour is for you! It takes place Tuesday, January 19 at 5:00 p.m. and you need to register to receive the link.

We love recognizing the great things happening in our community! Chef Judy Tatios and Brightwater faculty and students served up a free dinner at The Jones Center dinner drive-through. The Jones Center is expanding and they wanted to hear from the community. What better way to bring the community together than food! The Marshallese community is such a large part of Springdale that organizers wanted to feature Marshallese cuisine at the event. If you want to weigh in on the reimagining of their 52-acre campus, you can participate in several upcoming community feedback events.