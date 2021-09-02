Happening in NWA – Knitting, Comedy, Biking, & First Friday

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper.

First Thursday is taking place on the Fayetteville Square on Thursday, September 2 and the theme is all about knitting. You can explore that theme with the Ozark Knit Company who will be hosting a knit pop-up at the Mount Sequoyah Center with knit kits and instructions that will get you ready for fall y’all. They kits for everything from scarves to cowls. The pop-up will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Comedy fans in the River Valley, Ron “Tater Salad” White will be performing tonight at Temple Live in Fort Smith and there are a very few remaining tickets. Due to COVID-19 and the varying restrictions on mass gatherings nationwide, Ron White was forced to alter his tour plans. and tonight is actually the reschedule date. All purchased tickets will be honored on this new date. And if you can’t make it, refunds through Ticketmaster are available for 30 days. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Looking forward to this weekend the Jones Center will host the 2021 USA Pump Track Championships Series Final at Runway Bike Park. The winners of this event will go to the world competition in Portugal. The event is family friendly and free for spectators. There are food trucks onsite. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to watch the action trackside and on large video screens. There’s open practice on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning and the races get underway at 9:45 A.M. on Saturday.

First Friday returns to Downtown Bentonville on Friday, September 3. Make plans now to head to the downtown square for live music, delicious food, family-friendly activities, and more. Featured live music this month is from the Saturday Morning Jazz Quintet, School of Rock – Bentonville, and the Swade Diablos. The theme is “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”