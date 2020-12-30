Happening in NWA: Komen Steps Up & A Call for Photos

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7 Up including a chance to to support Susan G. Komen Ozark and where you submit your photos for publication.

Check this out Northwest Arkansas. To end the year strong, the Board of Directors of Susan G. Komen has offered an additional 50-thousand dollars in matching funds, meaning every gift you give will be quadrupled through December 31. The pandemic has greatly impacted the breast cancer community. You can visit the local Susan G. Komen Ozark to donate or learn more information. We will put a link on our website.

Photographers, here’s something specifically for you. Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange – better know as CACHE – put out the call that a journal of new and new-media photography called In The In-Between are welcoming project submission for photos to be published and shared via social media. The applications are open through the end of the year – which is tomorrow. If you are a photographer or know of one who might want to submit, check out website for the submission link.

On this show, we often associate our local breweries with Trivia Tuesdays. Saddlebock Brewery is changing it up a little bit and offering Wednesday afternoon karaoke! There will be karaoke at the brewery from three to 6:00 p.m. And if you miss the festivities today, this is a regularly scheduled Wednesday event that’s planned to last for quite some time. If you do join today, I would love some video of our viewers singing some karaoke! What’s your go-to karaoke song?