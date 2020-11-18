Happening in NWA: Learn About the Statues of Northwest Arkansas & Visit Santa Virtually

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry.

You can join the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History for a virtual event where they will explore the history of statues which have been in Northwest Arkansas for at least 25 years: from tourist attractions like Christ of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs, to whimsical statues such as Jubilation T. Cornpone at Dogpatch. The event is happening on the Shiloh Museum’s YouTube Channel from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18.

It’s going to be another “Priceless Night” as the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville! Each Wednesday guests are able to visit the museum completely free thanks to a grant from the Willard & Pat Walker family. If you are planning on going to Priceless Nights, you will need to reserve a ticket online before going. Of course due to Covid-19 restrictions, capacity is limited.

Make this holiday magical with a virtual visit to the north pole! Pinnacle Hills Promenade wants to keep you safe as your kiddos visit with Santa this year. So, they have partnered with JingleRing to bring you several virtual experiences, including Visiting with Santa, Storytime with the Clauses, and a personalized Santa video. The event lasts into January 2021 with timeslots available from Noon – 11:00 p.m. each day.

Make plans to wear purple all day on Thursday, November 19 in support of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, because tomorrow is World Pancreatic Cancer Day. With a 5-year survival rate in the single digits, Pancreatic Cancer is one of the world’s deadliest cancers. The time is now to join us in raising awareness across the globe. Wear purple Thursday, November 19 2020 as a way to unite with others around the globe to demand better and wage hope in the fight against this deadly cancer!