Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

LISTENING FOREST AT CBMAA

Listen close and you can hear the excitement building for what’s happening at Crystal Bridges!

Starting tomorrow and lasting through January 1, there will be eight site-specific audiovisual artworks installed along the North Forest Trail at Crystal Bridges. The “Listening Forest” as it is called, is the new interactive exhibition featuring immersive installations by artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer who is known for creating outdoor art using technology.

The work is designed to be experienced at night.

FAYETTEVILLE FIRST THURSDAY

First Thursday is happening in Fayetteville this week.

The theme is “a closer look” and will feature musicians Dj Dribblz, Amos Cochran, and BAANG. It’s being hosted by Robyn Jodan – founder of “Her Set Her Sound” who we had on the show last week. There will also be a one-night-only pop-up art installation at this event which features food trucks, a kids zone, art installations, group bike rides and more.

And a reminder that there is another “First Thursday” happening on Sept. 15 which is the do-over date for Dog Daze which was originally supposed to happen in August. Both events are scheduled to last from 5:30-9 p.m.

ART VENTURES TO OPEN NEW EXHIBITION

And in conjunction with First Thursday, Art Ventures is holding their September Reception featuring four artists in a gallery exhibition titled “Goal 14 – Water for Life.”

Through this exhibition, viewers will have their attention drawn to the variety of destruction caused by pollution and be encouraged to take collective responsibility. Parking is limited so attendees are encouraged to use the shuttle that runs every 15 minutes from the bus stop at Church and Center to the Art Ventures Gallery during this event which will last from 5-8 p.m.

MAIN STREET FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

If you’re looking to try some new food and you’re in the River Valley, listen up!

Happening this fall in Old Town Van Buren, you can find food trucks from local vendors in the parking lot across from the post office.

Main Street Food Truck Friday will happen each Friday starting this week and lasting through Dec. 16. The area will be open for both lunch and dinner and you might just find your next favorite place to eat!

HIGH SOUTH HOG ROAST

The Hive in Bentonville, along with other local restaurants, is excited to once again partner with No Kid Hungry, through the High South Hog Roast, with all proceeds going to No Kid Hungry.

Donations go directly to help children in Arkansas, through programs like School Breakfast, After School Meals, and Summer Meals. You can experience a multi-course, meal from Chefs Travis McConnell, Arturo Solis, and Luke Wetzel. Tickets are $75 and include two drink tokens. $35 of each ticket will go to No Kid Hungry as a donation.

The event on Sept. 8 will sell out. You’re encouraged to get your tickets while you still can.