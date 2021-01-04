Happening in NWA: Live Music, Broadway Stars, and an Art Exhibit Remixed

Here are events happening in Northwest Arkansas including an encore light display and a socially distanced celebration at The Momentary.

You might not be ready to say goodbye to Christmas light displays just yet and Bentonville Heart Lites has you covered! They are having an encore showing of through the ninth of January. This is a neighborhood drive through light display. You can tune your FM radio to o102.7. And the music on the radio synchronizes with the light display. The address is on Edgewood Drive. Plus, you have the opportunity to donate to help fight Multiple Sclerosis.

If you’re looking for live music to start the week, Ashtyn Barbaree will be performing at JJ’s Grill on Steamboat Drive in Fayetteville from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on January 4. JJ’s features an extensive menu and craft beer. you can bring your family in for great food and free live music.

Something else you will want to make plans for is an event taking place at The Momentary starting January 5 and lasting through mid-February. This will be an outdoor celebration of the hugely popular Nick Cave exhibit. The Drive-By Remix edition of the exhibit will be projected nightly on The Momentary Tower. The video work features Cave’s colorful soundsuits spinning, doing somersaults, rolling, bouncing on pogo sticks, falling from the sky, and dancing. There is no registration required to see this free display.

“New Year, New You” is the phrase that you hear a lot this time of year, and Trike Theatre has a great way to launch your little performer into 2021 with a Virtual Musical Theatre Intensive. Get your tickets before they’re gone for this event which will take place on Saturday, January 9, and will feature 3 professionals from Broadway. Ticket prices start at $25. The class is suited for those ages 8 – 18 or in grades 3 -12.