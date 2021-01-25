Happening in NWA: Local Art Opportunities & a Bentonville Teenager Goes Viral

Check out this look at these events and individuals making Northwest Arkansas a great place to live.

You can join a Crystal Bridges gallery guide via Zoom for a virtual look at 3 artworks in 30 minutes! Limited spots remain for this virtual gallery tour .Guides will encourage exploration and conversation during these tours. This event will happen from 11:30 a.m. – noon. If you miss today’s tour, they are offering another one on Wednesday.

The Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange wants to hear from you. They have launched their 2021 Arts and Culture Survey. If you are a non-profit, business owner, an individual, a creative or an person interested in the economic health of the artistic community, you’re invited to fill out the survey. Here’s a little incentive to participate: each nonprofit that completes a survey by February 10, 2021 will receive a $25 donation to support their mission. Each individual who completes a survey will receive either a $10 gift card or a gift box that retails for $35 filled with local artwork.

Sticking with the theme of art, art was submitted from all over the region and Downtown Rogers Art on the Bricks has launched their first virtual exhibit for 2021. The exhibit includes more than 30 visual artists and 2 musicians who are sharing their original compositions. The entire Virtual Exhibit is available online right now, and the theme is “Love is…”

If you’re ready for your next running challenge, the Hogeye has announced that their in-person marathon, half-marathon, 10k, 5k and fun run Will take place on the weekend of April 24 – 25. They have a community of runners who are holding training events leading up to the event. Each year a portion of the proceeds support local charities. To date, the Hogeye has donated over $400,000 to local non-profits.

A Bentonville girl is going viral for using her talents to honor healthcare workers. 15-year-old Ashley Rangel posted this TikTok of a drawing symbolizing the historic year of 2020. Using only the numbers “2020,” she drew a picture of a frontline healthcare worker with her mask on. Ashley’s post received a million and a half likes and more than four million views. She plans to do even more drawings like this in 2021 to continue honoring our frontline workers.