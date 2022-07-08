Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

SHOUTOUT VOLLEY BALL TEAM

We’re kicking off the weekend with a few shoutouts. First up, we’re sending a big congrats to Ozark Juniors 16 Elite Volleyball Team.

They won the National Championship in the Girls 16’s bracket in Indianapolis. The team represents AAO Sports in NWA.

SOFTBALL TEAM

Let’s keep the shoutout coming. A local softball team is also a National Champion.

Vision Gold 09 is a team made up of 12 and 13-year-olds. They were able to play up against older teams. There were 35 teams from across the nation. They even had a game that was televised.

The team is now USSSA Space Coast World Series National Champions in the 14b Division.

WHERE’S WALDO

The City of Fort Smith is creating a fun way to get out and shop local with the help of the iconic children’s book character, Waldo.

The famous character sporting his red and white striped shirt and glasses is making rounds to 17 local businesses for the 10th anniversary of find Waldo local.

Families can participate in finding Waldo around town by picking up a waldo passport at bookish to begin your scavenger hunt. Participants have until July 29th to find as many Waldos as possible. There are prizes along the way.

DRESS FOR SUCCESS

Help Dress for Success with its mission to empower women by stopping by for a sale.

The organization is hosting a Red White and Blue Inventory Reduction Fundraiser starting today, July 8.

It’s happening now at the Rogers location on Dixieland Road. You can find designer clothing, purses, and shoes.

The sale will last through Saturday, July 9 at 3 p.m.

THE MIXTAPES AT GEORGES

If you want to kick off your weekend with some music, The Mixtapes are back at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville Friday night.

The band specializes in playing all your favorite tunes from groups like Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, The Cranberries, Foo Fighters, Third Eye Blind and more.

Doors open night at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and you can book online right now.

PSL BIZARRE BAZAAR

Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville is hosting another Bazaar Market on Sunday called the “Bizarre Bazaar.”

You can expect booths from local makers and artists, plus live entertainment a full bar, and food available.

The Bizarre Bazaar series continues throughout the year, once a month on a Sunday.

SPLASHPAD SUMMER MOVIE SERIES

If your family is looking for a way to beat the heat, then George Park in Springdale is where you want to be on Friday.

The Splashpad Movie Series continues with a screening of the Disney/Pixar movie “Luca.” Springdale Parks and Rec is showing films at splash pads all summer long, alternating between George Park and Shaw Park.

Admission is free and the movies begin just after dark.