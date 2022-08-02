Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

TONTITOWN GRAPE FESTIVAL

The Tontitown Grape Festival is about to return!

Starting Tuesday and lasting until Saturday, Northwest Arkansas residents can enjoy free nightly entertainment including carnival rides, grape stomping, arts and crafts and so much more.

Chairman of the festival Ryan Pianalto says volunteers start preparing to serve the Italian spaghetti dinner– three weeks early. Pianato says it’s been a really good year for making the pasta, as they’ve had between 40 and 50 volunteers each day.

SILENT BOOK CLUB

Also happening tonight, it’s time for another installation of Silent Book Club. Of course, the first rule of Silent Book Club is NO ASSIGNED READING, so go ahead and leave your homework behind and join the club for literary-themed drinks and reading with friends at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Fayetteville.

The event will take place in the lobby Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Guests can find parking in the city-owned garage located behind the hotel for $4. Bring a book, grab a cocktail, and settle in for an afternoon of reading with friends.

MIXTAPE MUSIC SERIES

Happening tomorrow is another thing you’ll want to keep tabs on. It’s the Mixtape Music Series.

The series is a monthly free music event presented by the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange at their space on 214 S Main St. in Springdale. The event on Aug. 3 features Jess Harp and Alyssa Murray.

The series set to begin at 7 p.m.

68TH DECATUR BARBECUE

This weekend it’s time for the 68th Decatur Barbecue.

Since 1953, the Decatur Barbecue has become one of the most popular attractions in the city. Visitors from Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas travel for hours to enjoy barbecue chicken and fixings and get a chance to hear some of the up-and-coming Nashville stars on the country music scene.

This year they welcome Arkansas Country Music Male Vocalist of the Year in 2018 & 19, Blane Howard. The event lasts all day on Saturday, August 6 starting with the 5K registration at 7 a.m., arts and crafts throughout the day, the concert at 7 p.m. and fireworks to follow.

For a full schedule of events for the 68th Decatur Barbecue or more details on any of our Happening in NWA stories head to our website gooddaynwa.com