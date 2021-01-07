Happening in NWA: Local Restaurants, Streaming Music, and How to See a TheatreSquared Performance Before it Closes

Check out what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including how to support local restaurants and take in some theatre.

Leisurlist has made it easy for you to know which Fayetteville restaurants are open for dine-in and take-out. They have an extensive list of restaurants, their menus, and which delivery service will bring the food to you. This is a great way to support local businesses who have seen lack of patrons due to the pandemic.

TheatreSquared came on the Good Day NWA in November 2020. We visited with them about their first fully digital play “The Half-Life of Marie Curie” The show was originally supposed to close before Christmas, but due to it’s success, the show had been extended. However, TheatreSquared will close the show on January 17, and the remaining on-demand tickets for this streaming event are going fast.

Another way you can support local businesses and restaurants is by booking an Ozark Culinary Tour with Chef Erin Rowe. These are limited-capacity, curated culinary experiences where Chef Erin picks local restaurants for you and your family or close group of friends to travel to and enjoy. There are safety protocols in place at the restaurants, and social distancing is practiced while you are on the tour.

Live music is coming back to The Auditorium in Eureka Springs. You can join the Mike Sumler Project for a virtual broadcast at 7:00 p.m. The event will be broadcast over YouTube and it’s completely free to join them for the concert.