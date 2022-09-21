Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

LOTTO

Let’s kick it off with a look at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery! The lottery has announced a new game.

The LOTTO jackpot is exclusive for Arkansas residents. It starts at $250K with drawings every Wednesday and Saturday and is the most significant new game launch since the Lottery’s inception in 2009.

New players can enter code ARLOTTO at checkout in the Jackpocket app to get their first ticket for free! The first drawing will be held tonight at 9 p.m.

CYCLE NATION

Our community is coming together to help save lives from stroke and heart disease.

The upcoming CycleNation event hosted by the American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas is taking place on Saturday at 8th Street Market in Bentonville. It’s not too late for you to sign up!

Teams and individuals can register all the way us until the morning of the race. The ride starts that morning at 9 a.m. They’ve currently raised over half the goal – so sign up and donate and let’s do what we can to beat stroke and heart disease.

ROBERT CRAY

The Robert Cray Band will perform at Walton Arts Center at on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

On his first U.S. tour since the 2020 release of his new album, “That’s What I Heard,” Cray will perform his signature music that has been bridging the lines between blues, soul, and R&B for the past four decades.

Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased in-person at the WAC Box Office, by giving them a call or by visitng the website.

FRENCH BULLDOG NEEDED

In other Walton Arts Center news, the producers of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” are searching for a French bulldog that will be part of a video shoot to promote the show.

If you think you have the perfect dog for this role, you’ll need to send in a short video of the dog. Audition videos will be accepted until Thursday, Sept. 29. Owners of the dog cast in this part will be notified, and the new star will be announced via Walton Arts Center’s social media on Friday, Sept. 30.

We have the audition details online.

ARTS LIVE AUDITIONS

Speaking of auditions, Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville is holding auditions for their musical “Peter Pan Junior” this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at their location on Sang Avenue.

Actors 8-18 are invited to audition. There is no previous experience needed. We have a link to all the audition materials on our website.

The performances will take place November 10-13 on Mount Sequoyah.

JENEE FLEENER

Downtown Springale is excited to announce that decorated fiddle player and Springdale native Jenee Fellnor is coming back to perform a special concert at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks on Oct. 7.

Fleenor is one of the rare fiddle players — and only woman in history — to be named CMA Musician of the Year – three times!

And earlier this month, she was nominated for her fourth consecutive CMA Musician of the Year award. Tickets are going fast for this concert. Purchase them here.

If you are interested in those tickets or more details on any of our Happening in NWA stories, head to our website gooddaynwa.com.