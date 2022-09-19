Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

The festivities surrounding the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G are getting underway this week.

Today there will be a pro-am tournament featuring KNWA’s Chad Mira.

There will also be fun for the whole family tomorrow with a yoga for kids event.

Be sure to stay tuned to KNWA and our sister station FOX24 for all the latest coverage as they’ll be highlighting the fun live at the tournament starting today.

Also happening this weekend… Mcgarrah Farms is opening the pumpkin patch for the 2022 season!

Mcgarrah Farms is a “pick your own” pumpkin patch in the fall and a pick your own berries in the spring and summer.

For more details on this story and the full schedule of events at the LPGA as well as all of our Happening in NWA stories, head to our website.