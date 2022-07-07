Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra is bringing a Broadway star to NWA.

The organization is hosting another Evening with the Maestro with special guest singer and broadway sensation Karen Mason.

Set to music of rumbling tummies, the event will feature conductor Steven Byess and a five-course peach-themed menu prepared by local chef Steven Brooks. Plus wine selections from onward wines.

“Evening with the Maestro” is happening on Friday, July 15 at Thaden School’s Great Hall at 7 p.m.

Chef Brooks and orchestra executive director, Jason Miller will join us next week for a preview of the event.

Tickets are going fast for “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Arts One presents is bringing the classic novel to life. There are several performances scheduled starting on July 21 at the Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center in Springdale. The musical is based on the novel and includes songs from the 1996 Disney movie.

NWA Polo Club will host a co-ed tournament this weekend

The event will feature four teams including local players as well as competitors from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and surrounding areas.

The tournament will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the polo club located in Gravette. Tailgaters and spectators are welcome. Admission to the event is free and donations are appreciated.

Bring your lawn chairs, snacks, and beverages, and enjoy a few polo matches. The Party Line Band is set to perform on Saturday.

NWA Polo Club’s mission is to promote the sport of polo, serve the nwa community, serve as a cultural attraction and provide education about equine welfare.

Get ready to get your glam on at a makeup seminar

Arkansas Beauty Academy presents enior makeup artist Mechillinda Lee on Monday, July 18 at 11 a.m. in Bentonville.

The face-to-face makeup seminar will feature step-by-step instructions on makeup techniques. This is a great course for content creators, aspiring makeup artists, or if you’re looking to step up your makeup application.

The Walton Arts Center is kicking off the 2022-2023 Broadway show season in August.

Subscriptions are available for you to see shows like “Moulin Rouge!” and Hadestown. Single ticket sales are available now for the first two shows of the season: My Fair Lady and “Pretty Woman: the Musical.”

My Fair Lady is appearing on stage from August 9-14 and “Pretty Woman” makes its premiere September 20-25.

Tickets range from $41 to $92. Single ticket sales for the remaining shows will go on sale in August.

Here’s a reminder that First Thursday is happening in Fayetteville Thursday night starting at 5:30 p.m. on the square.

July’s theme is “Ozark Oasis” and will feature a pop-up installation in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River.

The free event will feature food trucks, a kids zone, art installations, group bike rides and more. Live music will be provided by Abby Howard, Ley Lines, and Ashtyn Barbaree.

Find out everything you need to know about First Thursday as well as details on all of our Happening in NWA stories on our website Good Day NWA.com.