Happening in NWA: Making Spirits Bright with These Events

Here are some events that are happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, November 24 (and throughout the week) sponsored by Canada Dry.

The City of Bentonville is ready for some holiday cheer as a festive pop-up event starts Tuesday, November 24. Miracle, the Christmas bar, is back. This year you can enjoy two spaces in one location. The first is the Undercroft Speakeasy below The Preacher’s Son. And the other location is on the rooftop of The Preacher’s Son. Holiday cocktails include Snowball Old-Fashioned, On Dasher, The Fruitcake Flip and more. To ensure safety of all guests reservations are recommended, and masks are mandatory except when eating and drinking.

Walmart will be putting on a one of a kind show for the holiday season. Three-dimensional shapes and characters, will take to the sky all choreographed to a holiday soundtrack thanks to nearly 1,000 drones. The show will be in Fayetteville December 20, at the 112 Drive-In. Tickets are already sold out, but not to worry, you can watch them through a live stream.

The Sunshine School in Bentonville is installing a mural at the Citizens Park Playground. The mural was created with Sunshine School students with the help of Art Feeds. The unveiling will occur on Tuesday, November 24 at 2:00 p.m. If you plan on attending this event, you’re asked to wear masks and remain socially distant.

Wilson Park is getting in the holiday spirit as they are set to “light the park” on Tuesday, November 24. Fayetteville Mayor Jordan will be on-hand to light the tree. They will have hot chocolate, candy canes, live music, and Santa might make an appearance. The lighting is tonight at 6:15 p.m. If you are attending, you’re asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.

Here’s something to look forward to. A Christmas tradition returns to Northwest Arkansas this holiday season. NWA Ballet Theatre, in partnership with the NWA Conservatory of Classical Ballet will present their first ever virtual production of The Nutcracker! You are invited to participate in this interactive evening streamed from the Historic Victory Theatre in Downtown Rogers. Tickets are on sale now for this event and your ticket purchase will allow you to view the event anytime from December 12 – 14.