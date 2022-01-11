Happening in NWA – Meet Other Makers; Play Jazz with Pros; Watch ‘Em Dance; Artist Development

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

If you’re feeling creative, then join the Amazeum’s Maker Meetup. Here’s your chance to connect and learn with local makers and educators virtually. The virtual meet up will take place on Tuesday, January 11 at 6:30 p.m. Zoom. This month, attendees the learn the fascinating skill of turning masking tape into stunning shapes and sculptures. There is complimentary admission. No registration is required.

The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society is excited to announce the return of their Monthly Jazz Jam. Thursday, January 13, you’re invited to come out to Roots HQ in Fayetteville from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. for an evening of delightful, casual jazz music performed by some of NWA’s finest. The Claudia Burson Trio will act as the house rhythm section, and will play a 30 minute set before inviting jammers from the crowd to join them on stage. There is no cover charge. Food and beverages will be available for purchase and masks are required when not nibbling or sipping.

Happening on Tuesday, January 11, you can discover the rising stars of the Northwest Arkansas dance community! Choreographers and dancers Karen Castleman and Blake Worthey will facilitate a choreographic showcase of community artists. Like an open-mic night in motion, this interactive dance performance features choreographers of every genre presenting original works. The event takes place at The Momentary at 7:00 p.m. It is free with registration.

Finally, artists of all disciplines will want to know that a popular professional development program is returning to Arkansas in 2022. The Arkansas Arts Council has partnered with Mid-America Arts Alliance to bring free, professional development workshops to Arkansas artists. Led by professional artist facilitators, the live, online workshops are highly interactive and include activities and discussions focused on goal setting, writing about one’s work, and building a personal brand.

