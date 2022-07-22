Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

Live music is continuing at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.

Performing Friday is the versatile and charismatic vocals of Troy Farnam band with the violent pines. Farnam has toured with artists from all genres including southern rock, country, blues, R&B, and more.

Then on Saturday, get ready to jam with a band that’s opened for legends like ZZ top. “Oreo Blue” is bringing their blues-rooted sound to the stage. Doors open 7 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m.

Entry into the event, but you must register to reserve your spot.

Here is a reminder that this weekend is your final chance to see an exhibit at Crystal Bridges celebrating southern black culture.

“The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” highlights the impact of the African American south on U.S. contemporary culture.

Its musical heritage and regional swagger is meant to spark conversations among visitors.

You can see “The Dirty South” until Monday, July 25. General admission is $12.

Here’s an idea for some outdoor fun with your family while beating the heat. Showing at the 112 Drive-In this weekend is “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” “Minions” starts at 9 p.m.

Admission to the drive-in is $10 for ages 13 and up $5 for ages 6-12 and kids five and under are free. Chairs and radios are available for an additional fee and don’t forget to visit the concession stand.

Then on Sunday, Her Set Her Sound is hosting Brunch n Beats at Wake and Bake right here in Fayetteville. DJ Dribblz will be on the one’s and two’s from 12-4 p.m.