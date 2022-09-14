Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

MIXTAPE MUSIC SERIES

Here’s something you’ll want to keep tabs on: The Mixtape Music Series.

The series is a monthly free music event presented by the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange at their space on 214 South Main Street in Springdale. The event today features performers The Misdemeanors and Monet. It’s set to begin at 7 p.m.

BACK TO SCHOOL PEP RALLY

If you’re in the Springdale School District, listen up. The first 10,000 Springdale Schools students, staff, and family members to come out to the Arvest Ballpark tonight will get in for free.

The reason? Students are getting ready to host a pep rally right before the Natural’s game. The Back to School Rally’s performances will be a joint effort between students at each of Springdale’s high schools.

In addition, the ballpark will be filled with vendors, free train rides, and food specials. Parking is free and the doors open at 5 p.m.

NUTCRACKER AUDITIONS

Here’s a final reminder that Walton Arts Center is hosting auditions for the children’s cast in Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker from 1 to 6 pm on Sunday, Sept. 18 in Starr Theater.

Children will have the opportunity of a lifetime to perform on the Walton Arts Center stage accompanied by Canada’s finest dancers. You can register all the way up until the day of the auditions.

Tickets are on sale now for the performance which will take place on Thanksgiving weekend at the WAC.

CYCLENATION

Our community is coming together to help save lives from stroke and heart disease. Of course, we’re talking about the upcoming CycleNation event hosted by the American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas.

The event is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8th Street Market in Bentonville. It’s not too late for you to sign up! Teams and individuals can register all the way until the morning of the race. The ride starts that morning at 9 a.m.

They’ve currently raised over half the goal – so sign up and donate and let’s do what we can to beat stroke and heart disease.

74 ARTISTS SELECTED – OUR ART, OUR REGION, OUT TIME

Walton Arts Center will showcase the creative talents of 74 Northwest Arkansas artists from 16 cities across the region in the second annual Our Art, Our Region, Our Time exhibition, on display in Joy Pratt Markham Gallery Oct. 6 through Nov. 14.

The exhibition includes 84 pieces by 74 artists. The public is invited to a free opening reception 6-8 pm on Oct. 6 at Walton Arts Center.

THE CHICKS

If you’ve been waiting to get tickets to The Chicks at the Walmart AMP on Oct. 4, now’s the time!

Limited lawn tickets remain. Don’t miss the final country concert of the season when The Chicks come to town with special guest Patty Griffin. Lawn tickets start at $39. The lawn 4-pack is already sold out and the rest of the seats are filling up fast.