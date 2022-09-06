Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

SILENT BOOK CLUB

It‘s time for another installation of Silent Book Club. Of course, the first rule of Silent Book Club is NO ASSIGNED READING, so go ahead and leave your homework behind and join the club for literary-themed drinks and reading with friends at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Fayetteville. The event will take place in the lobby from 5:00 pm. – 7:00 p.m. Guests can find parking in the city-owned garage located behind the hotel for $4.Bring a book, grab a cocktail, and settle in for an afternoon of reading with friends.

NOMADS COMEDY OPEN MIC

Comedy nights return to Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. The Natural State Comedy Open Mic is always free to attend and is a place for comedians of all experience levels to perform. Sign ups will take place at the venue before the show. If you’re interested in performing, you should plan to be there at least 30 minutes before show-time and sign up on the list.

ROPE HOUNDS LIVE MUSIC

Rope Hounds Taproom in Bentonville is kicking off their live music series on Wednesday, September 7 featuring singer-songwriter Samantha Hunt. Samantha is a mix of country, the classics, and a little rock & roll. This event is set to take place from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. And, Rope Hounds is a pet-friendly business so, your pups can enjoy the music too. We have an interview with the owners about why dogs are welcome at their business and what to expect.

GIRL GANG POP UP

Happening on Thursday, NWA Girl Gang is hosting a free Pop-Up Market where you can come out and support minority owned small businesses, makers and artists. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8 behind the Momentary in Bentonville. The event is accessible to all and sensory friendly.

RELENTLESS RIDE DOCUMENTARY

On Friday, September 9 head to the Apollo on Emma as Pedal it Forward is presenting the screening of a documentary film called “Relentless Ride.” It’s a film that dives into the minds and lives of the cyclists brave enough to face the Arkansas High Country. With 1,000 miles and 80,000 feet of climbing on some of the best and worst gravel roads Arkansas offers. The event is a fundraiser for Pedal it Forward whose mission is to ensure that every person in Northwest Arkansas has access to a bike. The event begins at 6:00 p.m.

NUTCRACKER AUDITIONS

Walton Arts Center is hosting auditions for the children’s cast in Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 in Starr Theater. Children will have the opportunity of a lifetime to perform on the Walton Arts Center stage accompanied by Canada’s finest dancers. You can register all the way up until the day of the auditions. Tickets are on sale now for the performance which will take place on Thanksgiving weekend at the WAC.