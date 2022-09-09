Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

HOGTOWN + MIKE NEIGHBORS

If you’re headed to the Razorback game don’t forget about Hogtown!

Hogtown is the pre-game destination for Razorback fans of all ages,

It’s located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

There are several activities including food trucks, inflatables, and more.

Plus, women’s Razorback Basketball head coach Mike Neighbors announced on Twitter yesterday that he will be sitting in on guitar with the band “Abbey Pierce and the Sinners.”

You can hear the band at Hogtown from 7:30 a.m. until a half hour before the game starts.

WOMEN’S MUSS BUS CLINIC

Sticking with Arkansas athletics news, Danyelle Musselman announced on Twitter this week that the university will be holding a Muss Buss Women’s Clinic on Oct. 8.

The clinic will give female Razorback fans an inside look at what goes into preparing for the season. Complete with happy hour, lunch, and Q&A with Coach Muss.

This clinic will sell out, you’re encouraged to get your tickets while you can!

“AMERICAN IDIOT” AUDITION WORKSHOP

If you want to be in a musical this fall but are a little nervous about auditioning, Arts One presents is hosting an audition workshop for their next musical “American Idiot.”

You’re invited to come out and jam with the music director, Rebecca McBride, and Cache Studios.

This will be a low-pressure, easy-going environment where you will get a chance to work on the audition cuts and rock vocal tricks as a group.

If you’re interested you’re encouraged to RSVP now to reserve your spot. The musical features the music of who else? Green Day and their popular album “American Idiot!”

CRYSTAL BRIDGES – FASHIONING AMERICA: GRIT TO GLAMOUR

Crystal Bridges opened a new exhibit called “Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour” which examines our culture through what we wear– from blue-collar everyday wear to high fashion.

This is the first exhibit at Crystal Bridges dedicated to fashion.

The exhibit is curated by Michelle Finamore who included American fashion forms ranging from western wear to sneaker culture to the red carpet.

She says fitting 200 years of fashion history into the space has been challenging, but rewarding.

You can see “Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour” on display at Crystal Bridges through Jan. 30.