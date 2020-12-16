Happening in NWA: Open Mic Artist Call & Premade Christmas Cuisine

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7 Up including an guide to premade Christmas meals and a call for artists to appear on television.

Here’s a way you can give back this holiday season. Grub’s Bar & Grille in Rogers is hosting their 3rd Annual Toy Drive Benefitting the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter. The event will take place at 5:00 p.m. There will be live music by Will Brand, 20% of food sales will be donated to the NWA Children’s Shelter, and Santa might even be stopping by.

Ken and Casey Weatherford from Beer & Hymns are hosting Wednesday with the Weatherfords. They have accomplished pianist Matt Nelson joining them for this edition of their regular event which has a “Blue Christmas” theme. Join them on Facebook Live as they share music, scripture, a live chat and more. Wednesday with the Weatherfords starts at 6:00 p.m.

There are plenty of ways to engage with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art during this winter season. Here’s something you can do from the comfort of your own home. Sketchbook Club is happening starting at 6:30 p.m. Little Rock-based artists AJ Smith will lead the group through a class focused on improving accuracy in your art. The class is free to attend and if you plan on sketching along, we have a list of the materials you’ll need on our website.

Speaking of things you can enjoy from home, how about food! The restaurant “Louise,” located in the fieldhouse at Thaden Field in Bentonville is offering premade options for breakfast, drinks and desserts for your Christmas celebrations. You need to order by three p-m tomorrow in order to pickup your meal on Christmas Eve. Their Christmas Packages include items like take and bak quiches, a French toast casserole and I even saw a bacon maple pecan pie on the menu. Yum! https://www.louise.cafe/menus/#christmas-packages

Calling all artists, musicians, comedians – if you have a hidden talent or a talent that you’ve discovered during the pandemic, Fayetteville Public Television wants to hear from you. They provide a platform for artists to express themselves and take free classes to learn how to make television.