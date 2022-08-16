Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

OUT OF THE POKE

Happening tomorrow at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale, you can join Army veteran and public school educator Lyle Sparkman as he presents “Out of the Poke.”

Being a seventh-generation Ozarker, Sparkman will paint a picture of what original life in the Ozarks was like – as opposed to how it is portrayed in popular literature.

The free event starts Wednesday, August 17 at 6:30 p.m. with both in-person and online viewing options.

AUGUST OUT AND ABOUT HAPPY HOUR

There’s a Happy Hour event taking place this week at Ozark Beer Company in Rogers that is being presented by NWA Equality.

The August “Out and About” Happy Hour takes place Thursday, August 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and continues the mission of NWA Equality to provide programming, education and advocacy to serve, connect and empower the LGBTQ community.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES TALK

On Thursday, August 18 you can head to Crystal Bridges to see a presentation by two giants of country music – journalist John Lomax and the “singing cowboy” Michael Martin Murphy.

They will explore the history and impact of contemporary western music and its ties to the exhibition: “Art of the West.” The evening will conclude with a brief musical performance by Murphey.

The event is free, but you must register for tickets. It starts at 7 p.m. Thursday.

FORT SMITH EDUCATION ASSOCIATION ASSC. BACK TO SCHOOL

Here’s something happening on Tuesday, August 16 in the River Valley.

The Fort Smith Education Association is holding a Back to School event at the Bakery District. There will be vendors, food trucks, door prizes, and a teacher supply drive!

Drake Hyde and the Branded Cowboys will be providing the live music. The free event is set to start at 5 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/1431892723979501/