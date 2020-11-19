Happening in NWA: Rainbow Thanksgiving Meals-To-Go & the Stewart Family Christmas Light Display

Check out a few event happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry.

Perhaps you have some pent up creative energy that’s looking for an outlet. Painting with a Twist in Bentonville is holding a class. And you’ll paint the famed Rosebud Motel from the award-winning show Schitt’s Creek. The class begins at 6:30 p.m. and you’re asked to arrive early to get smocked up and in your assigned seat. You must make a reservation and space is extremely limited due to several safety protocols. The cost of the class, which includes your 16 X 20 canvas is $37. You must be 16 or older to participate.

Jenna Melnicki, a musician in several bands who we’ve had on the show several times, is hosting an Open Mic Night at Moonbroch in Rogers. If you’ve got a talent, they want to put the spotlight on you! Musician, comedian, poet… you name it, come out and show off your skills!!! The event is from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and there are even less days to sign up for the Rainbow Thanksgiving “Meals-To-Go” event. You must make your reservation by Saturday, November 21 in order to receive a meal. Then, you will pick up the meal at Fayetteville Town Center on Tuesday, November 24. There are standard meals and vegan options available. The Arkansas Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, NWA Equality, the Transgender Equality Network, and the Bentonville Follies have teamed up once again to flip this to a 100% free To-Go event.

In 2003 the Stewart family light collection started with about 3,000 lights. Now it has grown to over 2 million lights several other engaging activities. The light display will be turned on Friday, November 19 at 6:00 p.m. Something really special is happening on Thursday, November 19. They are holding an event for folks of all abilities. This idea came about because the Stewart family has a boy named Wyatt who has cerebral palsy, and they want to celebrate him and your family member who might be differently abled.