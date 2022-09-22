Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

WOMEN’S CLINIC

The University of Arkansas will be holding a Muss Bus Women’s Clinic on Oct. 8.

The clinic will give female Razorback fans an inside look at what goes into preparing for the season complete with happy hour, lunch, and Q&A with Coach Muss.

This clinic will sell out, so you’re encouraged to get your tickets while you can!

NO NEW FRIENDS – TWSS

If you remember, last week we had an interview with the That’s What She Said, storytelling group. That show is happening tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Millar Lodge at the Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville.

Plus, the show is a charity event with proceeds supporting this year’s Kiss a Pig candidate Erica Finnestead who is raising money for the American Heart Association. $15 tickets are on sale now.

SCOUTS AT THE AMAZEUM

If you are the proud parent of girls in the Girl Scout program, listen up! The Amazeum in Bentonville is offering a couple of classes this weekend specifically for you.

Daisy Scouts and Brownie Scouts can both take a badge workshop on Coding Basics at the museum from beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. The cost is $20 per scout and advanced registration and payment are required. Click here to register.

LUTHUR GEORGE PARK

We wanted to give you a little advanced notice for this one, so you can mark your calendars! The Downtown Springdale Alliance and the City of Springdale invite you to break ground with them at Luther George Park on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m.

The organizations are excited about the transformation of this downtown park and they are making a community celebration out of it with food and entertainment. It’s free to attend.

ARTS LIVE THEATRE FALL CLASSES

Arts Live Theatre is inviting you to get involved with them this fall.

Classes begin on Monday, September 27 and they have something for everyone from ages 4 all the way up to 18! The classes are about creating community around the world on the stage.