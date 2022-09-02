Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

RED GLOW FRIDAY

Today is the first official Red Glow Friday!

University of Arkansas students, staff, alumni and fans are encouraged to show their support today by wearing Razorback red today and every Friday throughout the season.

COLLEGE COLORS DAY

Today is also College Colors Day! Be on the lookout today because Big Red is ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to kick off College Colors Day!

If you want to celebrate, dig out that college shirt as today is all about representing your alma mater or favorite university! This year’s theme is “It’s About That Time” emphasizing the anticipation and excitement of the start of college football.

ASHTYN BARBAREE SIPPIN’ AT SUNSET

If you’re looking for some chill vibes tonight, head to the Inn at Carnall Hall on the edge of the University of Arkansas campus where you can hear the soothing sounds of singer-songwriter Ashtyn Barbaree.

Barbaree brings her award-winning songs, golden voice, ukulele, and guitar to this “Sippin’ at Sunset.” The free event is set to kick off at 5 p.m.

FRECKLED HEN FLOWER FESTIVAL

Finally, on Sunday head to Freckled Hen in Fayetteville for the annual Flower Festival. At this event, you can support over 20 local artists, small makers & more!

There will also be farm-fresh flower bouquets available for purchase along with local coffee samples & sweet treats! The event is happening at their location on College Avenue in Fayetteville from noon to 5 p.m.