Happening in NWA – Remembering 9/11; Startup Tax Help; Join the Amazeum Staff

As the 20th anniversary of September 11th approaches, a River Valley museum is remembering that day with several events. The Marshals Museum in Fort Smith is launching its Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Of Impact exhibit and seminar series. The 4 month long event will feature rare documents, pictures and seminars from people and responders at ground zero. The Marshals Museum is encouraging everyone to come to the museum to reflect on the events that day.

Do you need a little help understanding taxes? Then this educational webinar is for you. Startup Junkie and Conductor are offering an interactive presentation to find out a little more about taxes specifically for contractors. Participants will learn a number of key sales tax topics for small businesses that are service providers, including the differences between gross receipts and sales taxes and examine the consumer use tax. You can take part in this webinar Thursday, September 9 at noon.The event takes place virtually and it’s free to attend.

The Scott Family Amazeum invites energetic, outgoing, dynamic, curious individuals to discover career opportunities at the museum on Tuesday, September 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the museum’s lobby. Anyone 18 or older curious about available full- and part-time positions is welcome to attend. Hiring managers will be on hand. Applicants of all ages are encouraged to apply. Plus, you’d get to work with the great staff at the Amazeum.