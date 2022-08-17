Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

ROLLER CITY ADULT SKATE

Adults – your kids might be headed to a new grade, but you can now go old school.

Tonight is Adult Skate Night at Roller City skating rink in Springdale. There are prizes, fun, and more. Plus, there are no kids allowed from 7-9 p.m. which means there’s no judgment from the kids and you can just roll on!

The event is presented by the Groove Skate Shop and costs $7.

COCKTAILS FOR A CAUSE TCWR

Cocktails for a Cause in Eureka Springs has chosen Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge as their charity of the month. You can support them at Missy’s White Rabbit Lounge tomorrow night from 5-7 p.m.

All funds raised will be split between Turpentine Creek and Main Street Eureka Springs. The cost is $10 at the door. In addition to the cost of the event, you can also support these non-profits by purchasing tickets for raffle prizes or by making a donation.

BEST NIGHT EVER – JJ’S LIVE

It’s going to be a big night at JJ’s Live on Friday. In fact, they’re calling it the “Best Night Ever!” And, what is it? Well, it’s a 2010’s Pop Dance Party.

If you are interested in tickets, get them while you can. Early bird tickets are sold out and there are still a few $15 general admission tickets remaining.

A reminder that JJ’s Live does have a clear bag policy in place for this and all events. The “Best Night Ever” lasts from 8-11:30 p.m.

THE GOLDEN RECORD AUDITIONS

If you’re looking to try something new this fall: we’ve got a couple of audition opportunities to share with you. First, Pilot Arts is holding auditions for a new musical that they are developing called “The Golden Record.”

Performances are in October and rehearsals will start next week. The auditions will take place this weekend on Saturday at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum from 2:30-6 p.m.

NUTCRACKER AUDITIONS

Here’s one for your kiddos – Walton Arts Center is hosting auditions for the children’s cast in Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 in Starr Theater.

Children will have the opportunity of a lifetime to perform on the Walton Arts Center stage accompanied by Canada’s finest dancers. You can register all the way up until the day of the auditions.

Tickets are on sale now for the performance which will take place on Thanksgiving weekend at the WAC.