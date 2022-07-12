Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

GROUNDWAVES

A reminder for local hip-hop artists looking to brush up on their performance skills.

The Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange has brought back “Groundwaves,” an open mic and mentorship program with a goal to help people discover, develop, and celebrate the hip hop genre.

West coast rapper “Murs” will be providing feedback and support during each open mic night. Their monthly event will happen tonight at 214 in Downtown Springdale starting at 5 p.m.

Monthly sessions continue through October.

ROOTS LINEUP

The 2022 Roots Festival Culinart Lineup has been announced and features 26 chefs from across the nation, as well as 2022 James Beard Finalists Edgar Rico, Erick Williams, and numerous other highly celebrated and award-winning chefs.

The Roots culinary programming will showcase Fayetteville’s culinary heritage with one-of-a-kind collaborations. Tickets for the Fayetteville Roots Festival are on sale now.

JULY JAZZ JAM

The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society returns with its monthly Jazz Jam this Thursday, July 14.

You’re invited to come out to Roots HQ in Fayetteville from 6-9 p.m. for an evening of delightful, casual jazz music performed by some of NWA’s finest.

A local trio of musicians will play a set before inviting jammers from the crowd to join them on stage. There is no cover charge.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

NATURAL STATE ART RECEPTION

Make plans now to attend an art reception at Natural State Rock & Republic in Springdale this Sunday, July 17.

Artist Amy Terry is the featured artist and she has been curating this exhibit over the last two years. There will be complimentary wine and lite bites at the reception on Sunday which is set to last from 1-3 p.m.

You have until August 30 to see her artwork.