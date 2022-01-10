Happening in NWA – Runway & Theatre Auditions; Funding for Small Businesses; Trivia of Trivias!; Open Mic Nights Return

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

You might remember that Startup Junkie and the Walton Family Foundation joined foces to launch KIVA Northwest Arkansas. It’s a non-profit that connects entrepreneurs and small business owners with lenders. KIVA NWA is holding a free workshop where you can learn more. Low-income, minority, immigrant, veteran, LGBTQIA+, and woman-owned businesses, or startup entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend and apply. The workshop happens on Monday, January 10 at the Springdale Public Library from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

This month, Ozark Talent Bank will be holding a Runway Show with the theme of “Western Wear” and they are looking for you to audition to walk the runway. They are looking for all ages, shapes and sizes. No runway experience needed. They will have rehearsals to help get you show ready. Auditions are on Monday, January 10 beginning at 6:30 p.m. and show night is January 29.



Speaking of auditions, the Northwest Arkansas Audio Theatre wants you to join them for their upcoming production of “Lux Radio Theater Presents Casablanca.” It’s a retelling of the movie “Casablanca” and was originally performed just after the movie was released. NWA Audio Theatre is a group of community actors, musicians and sound technicians working together to present dramatic productions on stage. “Casablanca” auditions will be held Tuesday, January 11 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in downtown Springdale.

Trivia nights are slowly but surely returning to Northwest Arkansas and tomorrow night, Puritan Coffee & Beer in Fayetteville is holding their first trivia night of 2022. They are doing something unique with this event. They aren’t asking any “new” trivia questions. Instead, they are pulling questions from all of their 2021 trivia nights. If you’ve attended in the past, you might remember some of them. But, all are welcome. Trivia begins at 7:00 p.m.

Looking ahead… Open Mic Wednesdays return to Bentonville Taproom for 2022. Hosted by our friend Jenna Lyn Melnicki, this event will happen on Wednesdays beginning at 7:00 p.m. All talents are welcome. Bentonville Taproom is located just south of the Bentonville Square on Main Street.

