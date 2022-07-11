Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

SANTANA CONCERT

An artist has postponed six of his upcoming concerts due to a recent health scare.

Guitarist Carlos Santana, was taken to a hospital after suffering heat exhaustion and dehydration while performing in Detroit. Santana was set to perform at the Walmart AMP Tuesday, July 12, but that concert has since been postponed until further notice.

Santana’s management team says that quote “Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest.” All the information we have at this time is on our website.

COMMUNITY COOKOUT AT WALKER PARK

Ready for another good, old-fashioned community gathering?

Mayday Community Kitchen cooks delicious, nutritious, ready-to-eat meals, and today they are hosting another free cookout at Walker Park by the splash pad.

People are encouraged to bring their appetite, their kids, and any food they’d like to share. The event will take place from 6:30-8 p.m.

LOVE TRUST TEACH

Do you need help teaching your dog to be a better drinking buddy?

There’s a casual one-hour session designed to help dogs develop the skills needed to be well-behaved and welcome guests at dog-friendly establishments.

The Sippin’ Session event is happening tonight at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Fayetteville. The cost of the course is $25. There’s a limit of one dog per person.

WORLDWIDE ROLLOUT DAY

Over the weekend, CIB Northwest Arkansas hosted an all-wheels welcome event to celebrate Worldwide Rollout Day.

The community came out to Lake Fayetteville to support on skates, bikes, skateboards and more.