Happening in NWA – Several Volunteer Opportunities; Save a Life with CPR; T2 Seeks Local Actor for Upcoming Show

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

7hills Homeless Center has a few urgent needs this winter. Those needs include tents, tarps, sleeping bags, warm socks, and clothes suited for winter. They also need volunteers! Weekly volunteers have shifts that include serving meals, assisting at the shelter’s clothing room, food pantry, and donation room.

Speaking of urgent needs, how about having the skills to save someone’s life? Life Pro CPR of Arkansas has several upcoming opportunities for you to learn CPR including a three hour workshop happening Friday, January 14 at 1:00 p.m. When you complete the Adult and Pediatric CPR and Basic First Aid workshop you’ll receive a two-year digital certification card. We have a full list of workshop dates and a link to sign up on our website.

Crystal Bridges is also seeking volunteers. You can by becoming a bigger part of what’s happening at Crystal Bridges! Volunteers help us make the museums programs and exhibitions a success. As a volunteer you can expect a flexible schedule, your choice of role, and a chance to support the arts and make a difference where you live. Volunteer orientation takes place on Saturday, January 15 at 1:00 p.m. There are also future dates.

Looking for your break-out role? Here is a chance to appear onstage alongside professional actors for an upcoming production at TheatreSquared. They are currently auditioning for local athletic actors to play a non-speaking wrestler role in their production of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad deity.” You have until Friday, January 14 to submit your self-taped audition. Rehearsals start in March and the show will hit the stage in April.

Sticking with acting, Creative Spaces NWA and the Mount Sequoyah Center are holding a dance-theatre workshop January 14 and 15. This workshop is appropriate for a variety of adult individuals from student performers, to professionals, and even curious individuals with no prior experience. Proceeds support of the artist’s residency at Creative Spaces NWA.