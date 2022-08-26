Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

SIPPIN’ AT SUNSET – CANDY LEE

If you’re looking for some chill vibes on Friday, head to the Inn at Carnall Hall on the edge of the University of Arkansas campus.

You hear the soothing sounds of singer-songwriter Candy Lee. Candy brings her award-winning songs, golden voice, and all her instruments to this “Sippin’ at Sunset.”

The free event is set to kick off at 5 p.m.

CBMAA – ARCHITECTURE EXHIBIT

You have the opportunity to see Crystal Bridges’ first outdoor architecture exhibit!

‘Architecture at Home’ explores the idea of home — by demonstrating that housing can be beautiful, attainable, and connected to something human. The exhibit is along the Orchard Trail and is open now through next year.

It’s free — and open every day from sunrise to sunset.

LPGA 5K AND VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Registration is underway for the 5k at LPGA benefiting Mercy Hospital. You have plenty of time to prepare if needed–the run is September 17 and will be hosted at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.

Registration is $20 and goes through September 16. You can also volunteer at the 2022 Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship. The organization is in need of about 750 volunteers for the event.

There are a variety of committees and positions available including golf cart drivers, walking scorers, and more. We have additional details on the 5k and volunteer opportunities on our website.

GOLD STAR LADIES SPA DAY

Warhorse Legacy Foundation is offering an event exclusively for women survivors who have lost a loved one in service to our nation. It’s called the “Gold Star Ladies Spa Day.”

These “Gold Star Ladies” will enjoy an afternoon of fun and networking centered around self-care and support for survivors, including massages, facials, manicures, and pedicures. There will be light refreshments as well.

The event takes place on Sunday, September 25 from 1-5 p.m. at Warhorse Legacy Foundation in Winslow.