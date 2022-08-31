Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

SKATER TOT

Every first Thursday of the month, Starlight Skatium in Fayetteville opens the rink for Toddlers at an event they call “Skater Tot.”

The event is geared toward families with younger kids. For only $5 you and your toddler can learn to skate or ride around the rink floor on gliders and scooters. You can even bring your own ride-on toy!

Skater Tot takes place tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

SIX TWELVE SIP-N-PAINT

If you’re looking to blow off some stress this fall, why not Paint-n-Sip?

The event happens every first Friday at Six Twelve Coffeehouse and Bar in Fayetteville. My-T-By-Design provides all art supplies, canvases, music, and good times! This is MTBD’s monthly “give back to the community night” so prices are always 50% off!

Reservations are not required but they are preferred, as the seats fill up quickly. This event happens on Friday starting at 7 p.m.

BITE NWA | BITE LITE

A reminder that time is running out to get your tickets to the BITE LITE event. The series will continue in September with a one-night festival-style experience at the Jones Center in Springdale.

The event will feature food from local restaurants, activations, live music, and a celebration of Hispanic Heritage. Tickets are on sale now for the event which will take place this Thursday, Sept. 1 from 6-9 p.m.

LPGA VOLUNTEERS

Looking ahead, the LPGA Tour says needs volunteers to help out during this year’s event. It costs $45 to volunteer for the Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes experience at the tournament, four weekly tickets for your friends and family, and complimentary breakfast and lunch during your volunteer shifts.

Sign up here.

GOLDEN APPLE

With the new school year here, that means we are officially accepting nominations for the Golden Apple Award!

Each month during the school year we recognize a teacher, coach, bus driver or school counselor who’s doing their part to ‘make better happen’ in the classroom. All you have to do is visit our website and submit your nomination, in 100 words or less telling us what makes your nominee so great!

The Golden Apple Winner will be featured on KNWA today on the last Wednesday of each month.