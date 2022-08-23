Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

T2: MEET THE DIRECTOR

Happening tomorrow, you can spend some time meeting and chatting with the director of T2’s newest show, “It Came From Outer Space“, with director Laura Braza in a conversation moderated by T2 Artistic Director Robert Ford.

The conversation will be at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. “It Came From Outer Space” runs all the way until Sept. 18. We will have an interview with the cast of this show next week!

PINK HOUSE ART PARTY

Teachers and anyone looking to decorate their doors – listen up!

This Thursday, Aug. 25, Pink House Alchemy is partnering with Olivia Trimble of Sleet City Art & Supplies to create custom door hangers to jazz up your classroom door and start the year with style!

You can join them to head into the school year with that “cool teacher” style and energy. Tickets are $45 per person and include all materials, instruction, two signature cocktails, and in-house snacks. The event will take place at Pink House Alchemy’s retail location in Fayetteville. Tickets are on sale now.

LIVE AT TURNBOW

Also happening Thursday night, there will be live music in Downtown Springdale.

Downtown Springdale has brought back their popular live music at Turnbow Music Series, and they have a show happening on Thursday. The Irie Lions will headline the event.

The opener is the Duo Divinas which is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Both groups are being presented by The House of Songs.

The Live at Turnbow concerts take place on the last Thursdays of each month, lasting through October. In the event of inclement weather, all postponed concerts will be rescheduled to the following Sunday.

SOAR NWA

Here’s your reminder that an annual event is taking to the skies this weekend and raising funds for the non-profit Open Avenues.

You don’t want to miss this event. It’s truly one of a kind. The event is expanding this year to two days. It will take place at Drake Field on Friday and Saturday.

They’ll have something for everyone with hot air balloons, live music, circus performers, a kid zone, car exhibit, helicopter rides, beer garden, food trucks and more! Tickets are on sale now.