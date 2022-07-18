Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

SPARK OF HOPE

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA is providing opportunities for parents to pursue their education and you can help.

The organization is gearing up for its annual Spark of Hope. The event celebrates scholarship recipients and supporters. Spark of Hope will take place on Thursday, July 28 in Rogers at the convention center.

The reception starts at 6 p.m. with dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 18 is the last day to RSVP for the event.

2ND ANNUAL NWACS CHARITY INDOOR PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT

You can support the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter by playing pickleball.

The Matrix Racquet Club is hosting the second annual NWACS charity indoor tournament starting on Saturday, July 22 and lasting through Sunday, July 24. The tournament is open to all levels of play.

Registration is $60 and Monday, July 18 is the last day to sign-up.

If you want to support the players but are not taking part in the tournament. There will be a picnic on the lawn on Saturday. Cost is $20 per person.

988 NATIONAL SUICIDE LIFELINE

A new three-digit national suicide hotline has launched.

People experiencing a mental health crisis can call or text 988, to reach the national suicide prevention lifeline.

The call will direct you to a crisis center based on your phone’s area code. Trained mental health professionals will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide free and confidential emotional support to those in distress.