Happening in NWA – Spark of Hope; Oktoberfest; Seed to Supper; Red Glow Friday

Reminder that the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas are hosting their nineteenth annual Spark of Hope virtual event to honor its scholarship recipients and supporters. The event is happening tonight starting at six p-m. You still have time to register for the event or donate to the cause.

Tickets have just been released for an Outdoor Oktoberfest Fundraiser being presented by Natural State Been Company at Village on the Creeks Saturday, September 18 from 1:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. The event will support three Northwest Arkansas charities: The NWA Food Bank, Autism Involves Me, and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County. We will have an interview with these folks in a couple of weeks… but, why wait? Get your tickets now and support these organizations.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is starting a new FREE class to anyone in the area who is interested in gardening. It’s called the “Seed to Supper” program. The first class is this Thursday, September 2nd at 5:00 p.m. at The Jones Center. It’s entirely free to attend, but you must register in advance (email: nena.evans@nwafoodbank.org). Masks are required when you attend in person at the Jones Center. .

In an effort to showcase campus-wide pride and Razorback spirit, the University of Arkansas has proclaimed that every Friday during the institutions 150th year will be Red Glow Friday. All students, faculty, staff and alumni are encouraged to wear red apparel featuring the Razorback logo. The term Red Glow Friday represents the tradition of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium turning red on Friday nights before home football games, a tradition that was started in 2014.