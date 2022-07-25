Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

BOTANICAL GARDENS – ULTRA SUEDE

Happening tomorrow night, it’s another Terrific Tuesday Night at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

This is where the garden is free and open to the public from 5-8 p.m. Party band “Ultra Suede” will be out there for a free concert featuring a high-energy blend of songs music lovers know and love.

Picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs are welcome. Get there early, snag a spot and get ready to have some fun.

STARTUP JUNKIE

Also happening Tuesday, “Startup Junkie” is putting the fun back into fundamentals, getting back to basics, and taking a deeper look into common communication pitfalls.

Tuesday’s lunch and learn series will take place at Startup Junkie’s location in downtown Fayetteville from 12-1 p.m. You’ll leave with a full belly and a head full of practical knowledge on how to communicate with more impact. Registration is open now.

CRITERIUM SERIES CONTINUES

The Natural State Criterium Series is coming back to downtown Springdale this week for the second of their three dates of the summer.

The events are high-energy, spectator-friendly races and this week’s event takes place on Wednesday with the final event later in August. There are several events surrounding the cycle races including tailgates, afterparties, and more.

If you’re looking for additional details on how you might plan your night out in support of these cyclists, head to our website.

THEATRE PLAY

This week teens have the chance to learn about the world of theatre at Fayetteville Public Library.

In a workshop, teens are invited to do some theatre exercises centered on movement and language. Participants are asked to bring water and wear clothes that they can easily move in. Yoga mats and blankets are encouraged, but not necessary.

The class begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.