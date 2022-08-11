Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

WOMAN-RUN FEMHEALTH FOUNDERS

Woman Run, the statewide initiative, is hosting a conversation with the entrepreneurs – founders of FemHealth.

The purpose is to empower other female entrepreneurs. It all goes down starting with a happy hour at 5:30 p.m. and programming runs from 6:15-7 p.m. The event is free with registration.

BARK 2 SCHOOL

With all of the focus on getting kiddos back to school, let’s not forget about your pets!

School for Dogs in Fayetteville is having a “Bark 2 School” event Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be dog art, facility tours, and training demos. It’s also a chance for you and your pup to mee the teachers.

Give your dogs something to bark about today in Fayetteville.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MOVIE NIGHT

Friday night, Crystal Bridges Museum is continuing its summer movie series. Presented in partnership with the Arkansas Cinema Society, you can enjoy a “puppet-palooza” of family-friendly fun on Walker Landing as they celebrate the art of puppetry and movie magic pioneered by artists like Jim Henson.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with creative activities inspired by Henson’s films, including artmaking and more. Once the sun sets, roughly around 8:30 p.m., they will show the film “Labyrinth” starring the late great David Bowie.

The event is free with no ticket required.

SWIM BROTHERS

We’ve got to give a shoutout to extreme open water swimmers Joe and John Zemaitis from Arizona.

They have a goal set to swim 10 kilometers in all 50-states in 30 days to raise money for learn-to-swim programs that benefit the Saving Lives Building Champions mission of the USA Swimming Foundation. This week, the brothers swam the Arkansas leg of their journey, completing 10 Kilometers in Beaver Lake.

The brothers started their journey in Hawaii and will finish in an Arizona lake later this week.